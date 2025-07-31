Figma Announces Oversubscribed IPO Ahead of NYSE Trading Debut

NEW YORK, NY — Figma will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday in one of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2025. The company’s IPO is 40 times oversubscribed, meaning demand for its shares far exceeds the available supply, as confirmed by venture capitalists to TechCrunch.

Figma, known for its design software, has priced its initial shares at $33 each, exceeding its previously announced range of $30 to $32. The final price marks a significant increase from an earlier range of $25 to $28. At the $33 price point, the offering raised $1.2 billion, with most of this capital going to existing shareholders who are selling about twice as many shares as Figma itself is offering.

This IPO values Figma at approximately $19.3 billion, just shy of the $20 billion that Adobe would have paid for the company before its acquisition deal fell through in 2023 due to regulatory challenges.

Figma’s rapid ascent comes as the demand for digital design tools continues to surge, reflecting broader trends in the tech industry. Investors and stakeholders will be closely watching how the company performs post-IPO, given the significant interest noted by the marketplace.