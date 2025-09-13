Fiji Tribute Concert to Draw Huge Crowd in Waikīkī This Weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Preparations are underway for the Fiji Tribute Concert, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell and Kapi‘olani Regional Park. The event honors the late reggae singer George Veikoso, known as Fiji, and aims to celebrate his legacy with an impressive lineup of performances.

Organizers expect between 20,000 and 30,000 attendees for this event, which is a testament to Fiji’s impact on the music community. Promoter Tautua Reed expressed excitement, stating, “It’s to celebrate a man who meant so much to us.” With the Shell’s capacity only allowing for 8,500 people, a ticketed overflow area has been arranged in Kapi‘olani Park, which will feature a live feed of the concert.

The concert starts with doors opening at 4 p.m., while Kapi‘olani Regional Park will open at noon for ticket holders. The free livestream will be available on the official @FijiTheArtist YouTube channel. For those attending in person, heavy traffic and limited parking are anticipated.

City officials have implemented strict safety measures, including a ban on alcohol outside of designated areas and a no-reentry policy for concertgoers who leave the venue. Honolulu Police Department will have an enhanced presence for crowd control, as well as emergency medical services on-site.

Participants are advised to utilize off-site parking and shuttle services running from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. With significant road closures expected beginning Friday night, city officials encourage the public to consider alternate forms of transportation like carpooling, biking, or using TheBus.

Mike Formby, the City Managing Director, emphasized the importance of safety at such a large event: “We’re here to make sure this event is done efficiently, and most importantly it respects the public health and safety of attendees and the local community.”

As the countdown to the tribute concert continues, both fans and organizers express optimism for a memorable celebration of Fiji’s life and music.