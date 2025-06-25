Sports
Fijian Prop Luke Tagi Withdraws from Test Season Due to Injury
Suva, Fiji – The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have announced that prop Luke Tagi will not participate in the upcoming test season due to an ankle injury. Tagi suffered the injury while in action for his Top 14 club, Bayonne, in France.
After discussions between Head Coach Mick Byrne, Tagi, and the medical team at Bayonne, it was decided that Tagi should refrain from all rugby activities. The focus now is on his recovery and necessary treatment.
“Luke is an important part of our squad, and his presence will be missed during the upcoming matches,” Coach Mick Byrne stated. “However, his long-term health and recovery are our top priorities. We’re confident he’ll receive the best possible care in France and look forward to seeing him back at full strength in the future.”
Tagi, whose contract with Bayonne extends until 2028, will stay in France for rehabilitation efforts. In his place, the Flying Fijians have selected Samu Tawake as his replacement for the season.
The management and fans of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians wish Tagi a speedy recovery and appreciate Tawake for stepping up to represent the national team.
The Flying Fijians are set to face the Wallabies on July 6th in Newcastle, followed by a home test against Scotland in Suva on July 12th.
