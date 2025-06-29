Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Filipe Luis, former Brazil international and current head coach of Flamengo, is enjoying a successful run in his first year since taking charge of the team. Having taken the reins eight months ago, Luis aims to lead Flamengo to the Club World Cup title, starting with his side’s strong performances in the tournament this month.

In an interview earlier this month, Luis emphasized a practical approach to football, quoting former Atletico Madrid manager Luis Aragones: “Win, win and win again.” This mindset has resonated with his players and fans alike, allowing them to focus on immediate results rather than lofty goals.

Flamengo, known for having Brazil’s largest and most demanding fanbase, faced challenges under previous coaches, but Luis appears to have found a rhythm. After guiding the team to victory in the Brazilian Cup, he now looks forward to the quarterfinals in the Club World Cup.

Luis, who started his career at Flamengo as a player from 2019 to 2023, has a unique connection to the club, having experienced both the highs of winning multiple championships and the lows of disappointment. This deep understanding of the club’s culture fuels his coaching ambitions.

Having played under world-renowned managers like Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho, Luis brings a wealth of tactical knowledge and leadership experience to his new role. Players have noted his dedication and attention to detail, which have rapidly transformed Flamengo’s style of play.

Flamengo’s early results in 2025 have included an impressive unbeaten run, culminating in a state championship title. Assistant coach Vinicius Bergantin praised Luis’s preparation and ability to engage with players, stating, “He was well prepared, always thinking about the little details.”

The team’s pressing style and attacking philosophy have been compared to Flamengo’s legendary sides of the past. Luis has been proactive in pushing his players to elevate their game, stating, “I want us to be a team that makes things hard for our opponents.”

Looking ahead, Luis is set to face Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup, where he will have the opportunity to test his strategies against a top European side. His ability to adapt and focus on immediate challenges suggests he will continue to rise within the coaching ranks.

“I define myself as a coach without memory,” Luis remarked, emphasizing the importance of moving forward after each match. With his clear vision and strong work ethic, those close to him believe Luis has the potential to become one of the top coaches globally.