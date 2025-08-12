Filipino Immigrant Detained Amid Controversy Over Past Conviction

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Sonny Lasquite, a Filipino immigrant and green card holder, was detained at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on July 28 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after returning from a vacation in the Bahamas. His arrest stemmed from a red flag in the federal system related to a 2012 narcotics case, according to family members speaking with GMA News Online.

Lasquite is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. His detention highlights the precarious situation for lawful permanent residents with prior criminal charges, raising concerns about their vulnerability to immigration enforcement at U.S. ports of entry.

Lasquite worked as a banquet server in Las Vegas for 23 years and reportedly cooperated with federal authorities during his criminal case. Between December 2010 and August 2012, he was convicted of intent to distribute prescription narcotics, but his sentencing included no additional prison time due to his cooperation.

Since then, family and friends have described him as a law-abiding citizen and created a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover legal fees after the recent arrest. As of Monday morning, the campaign raised nearly $11,600 toward the goal of $30,000.

“Sonny Lasquite is more than a name; he is a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend,” the GoFundMe states. “He is the primary breadwinner of his family, providing both financial and emotional support.”

Lasquite’s detention has impacted his elderly mother’s health, causing her condition to decline amid the stress. According to family spokesperson Vivian Hirano, Lasquite has faced medical neglect during his detention, struggling to obtain necessary medication.

Rosanna Berardi, an immigration attorney, emphasized that many lawful permanent residents face removal proceedings due to past criminal convictions, regardless of their contributions to society since. “Naturalized citizens cannot be deported for criminal convictions in the same way,” Berardi explained.

The case has drawn scrutiny, echoing concerns voiced by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials regarding ICE’s practices. Secretary Kristi Noem stated last week that claims of innocent immigrants being detained are misleading and emphasized the department’s focus on apprehending individuals with serious criminal records.

Lasquite’s legal options remain limited due to current immigration statutes. He now faces uncertainty about his future in the U.S. and the ongoing impact on his family.