Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Celebrates Historic Wins in 2025

MIAMI, Florida — Filipino tennis player Alex Eala has made headlines in 2025 with a series of historic victories. The 20-year-old’s achievements include winning her first WTA title in Eastbourne, gaining her first Grand Slam title at the US Open, and securing a WTA 125 title in Guadalajara.

Eala’s remarkable journey began at the Miami Open, where she defeated several top players including world No. 2 Iga Świątek. Her successful run in Miami propelled her from No. 134 to a career-high ranking of No. 56 by June.

As of September 22, Eala ranks No. 57 in the WTA standings, thanks to her Grand Slam victory. The WTA points system awards rankings based on tournament levels and match progression. This breakthrough has significant implications for Philippine tennis.

In August, she faced a setback due to a shoulder injury that forced her to miss two tournaments leading up to the US Open. Despite this, her impressive performance at the Grand Slam marked her as a player to watch on the tour.

Eala’s year has been characterized by resilience and determination. Following her early exits in May, she rebounded by advancing deep into tournaments. Her talents were evident as she made a name for herself on the WTA Tour, cumulatively boosting her ranking along the way.

As Eala looks forward to her next competition in Jingshan, she is set to further her quest for additional titles in the WTA 125 series.