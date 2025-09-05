Film Agent Sun to Launch New Firm, Stars Follow

Los Angeles, CA — Film agent J.P. Sun is exiting his position five years after forming a successful representation firm with Charles D. King. Sources indicate that prominent clients, including Michael B. Jordan, Gemma Chan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Simu Liu, and Caleb McLaughlin, will depart with Sun as he plans to establish his own agency.

Sun, previously a top young agent at WME, served as its president and managing partner before venturing into his current firm. He has gained a reputation for prioritizing diversity and inclusion among his clients. Attempts to contact Sun for a statement were unsuccessful.

In collaboration with King, Sun played a crucial role in orchestrating significant movie packages, including the recent Warner Bros deal for the film “Sinners.” That film, which grossed $366 million on a $90 million budget, is expected to be a contender in the upcoming awards season, further highlighting Sun’s influence in the industry.

The potential impact of Sun’s next move is anticipated by many in Hollywood as he aligns with filmmakers and artists pushing for progressive representation.