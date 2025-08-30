Film Crew Sparks Excitement in Westchester County for Upcoming Movie

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — Residents of Westchester County gathered on Mamaroneck Avenue Wednesday evening after learning that a film production would take place in their area from Monday through Tuesday, September 2.

Some locals expressed frustration over limited street parking and increased traffic on the nearby busy road. Others, however, were thrilled at the prospect of seeing celebrities. “We knew they were going to be here. They changed the sign from Millers to whatever they’re using for the movie… and we actually saw Ben Stiller come out and he gave us a little wave,” said Cari Hein, a visitor from Harrison.

While production crews at the site couldn’t confirm the title of the film, many residents speculated it was for the new installment of the “Meet the Parents” series, titled “Focker In-Law.” Universal Studios has planned to release the fourth film, featuring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, during Thanksgiving 2026.

Entertainment sources have reported on the project’s development, mentioning Ariana Grande as one of the new cast members. However, no trailer has been released yet.

Even though the Mamaroneck shooting hasn’t been officially linked to the film, the timing of Stiller’s appearance has heightened excitement in the community. If confirmed, this would add to Westchester’s reputation for hosting major film and television productions.

For now, the sighting of Stiller and his wave has left onlookers in high spirits.

“Can confirm! They are filming Focker In-Law! Ariana Grande was in Millers Bike shop August 28,” reported a local.