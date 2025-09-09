Film Festival Dates Worldwide Announced for September to November 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Organizers have announced the dates for various film festivals around the world from September to November 2025. The schedules detail a wide range of events taking place in numerous countries.

Festivals will kick off in Indonesia on September 4 and will run until October 4. Several other festivals will take place simultaneously, with events in Canada, France, South Korea, and the United States showcasing new films and talent.

From September 4-14, Canada will host its festival, while France’s festivities will run from September 6-14. The U.S. will feature events across various dates, including September 9-11 and September 17-21.

The UK is also part of the lineup, with its festival set to run from September 12-28. South Korea will hold its festival from September 11-17. This pattern will continue with more festivals occurring across different countries into October.

As October approaches, the festival schedule remains packed with events in Brazil, Belgium, and Poland. Notably, the UK will have several running from October 1 through early November.

Film enthusiasts can expect various genres and international films during the festival series. These events not only highlight local cinema but also foster global collaborations within the film community. This continued support for film festivals worldwide showcases the importance of storytelling and artistic expression across cultures.

With festival dates confirming earlier this month, many filmmakers are gearing up to showcase their works. Attendance details and ticketing information will be released as the events approach.