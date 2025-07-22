Entertainment
Filming Begins for Andrés Beltrán’s Horror Film ‘Anima’ in Bogotá
Bogotá, Colombia – Production has begun on the psychological horror film “Anima,” written and directed by Andrés Beltrán. The film stars Odette Annable, Tony Revoroli, and Julio Cesar Cedillo.
“Anima” tells the story of Helena, played by Annable, a forensic medical investigator grappling with grief after the death of her husband, Richard. She becomes obsessed with a disturbing new case and begins to believe she can reunite with Richard. This obsession leads to terrifying consequences.
Revoroli portrays Pablo, a key character connected to the mystery that deepens Helena’s turmoil. Meanwhile, Leguizamo plays her daughter, Julia.
Filming will continue in Bogotá through July, with post-production planned in both Colombia and the United States. The filmmakers are aiming for a release in 2026.
