Filming Begins for The Devil Wears Prada Sequel in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Filming for the highly anticipated sequel, “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” officially began on July 20, 2025, nearly two decades after the original movie’s release. The sequel will see the return of Anne Hathaway as Andi Sachs and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, along with Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

Lucia Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and Simone Ashley are also joining the star-studded cast. David Frankel, who directed the original film, returns as the director for the sequel, raising excitement among fans.

As filming progresses, fans have spotted the cast around Manhattan, showcasing a variety of fashionable outfits that mirror the film’s high-style roots. Hathaway was seen in a digital media titan-inspired outfit, swapping her iconic Chanel boots for casual Chanel sandals while incorporating vintage and current-season designer pieces.

Meryl Streep’s character, Priestly, kept her luxurious vibe on set, donning a scarlet pair of Jacquemus slingbacks paired with high-end accessories. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt’s character has evolved into a high-powered executive within a luxury group.

Costume designer Patricia Field’s influence from the original film continues to ripple through the sequel, with Hathaway’s ensembles featuring a mix of designer brands such as Valentino and Fendi. The costumes hint at a blend of classic elements from the original movie with modern twists that reflect today’s fashion industry changes.

Chalamet and Ashley’s characters add intrigue, with Chalamet wearing Maison Margiela’s Tabi boots, while Ashley’s UFO-print dress suggests a quirky new vibe. As scenes are shot across the city, paparazzi are capturing the evolving fashion narrative, fueling speculation about each character’s journey.

The sequel’s plot reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates the decline of traditional magazine publishing while relying on Emily Charlton, now an executive, for support. However, the exact role of Andy Sachs in this new dynamic remains to be seen.

With fashion returning to the forefront, fans are eager to see how the beloved characters have evolved. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is set to be released in May 2026, promising to captivate audiences with its stylish storytelling.