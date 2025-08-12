Entertainment
Filming Begins in Ferris for Sheridan’s New Series Rio Palo
Ferris, Texas — The small town of Ferris, located about 20 miles south of Dallas, is the latest location to be featured in Taylor Sheridan‘s growing television universe. Filming for the new series, Rio Palo, has commenced on a ranch in Ferris, according to city manager Brooks Williams.
The ranch hosts a mansion that is likely to serve as a family home in the series. Williams noted that several nearby sites, including areas on the outskirts and in downtown Ferris, have unique landscapes, which will enhance the visual appeal of the show.
The production is expected to wrap in about four months. Williams mentioned that residents may experience some road closures during filming, but they will receive notices in advance about the impact.
Details about Rio Palo’s plot remain under wraps, and the streaming service behind Sheridan’s shows has not provided additional information. When asked for comment on the new project, a representative declined to provide further details.
There is speculation that Rio Palo could be related to Dutton Ranch, another spinoff from Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone. This latest addition comes at a time when Sheridan’s productions are actively filming in various locations across North Texas, including areas connected with the popular oil drama.
<pWilliams expressed optimism about the impact of the Ferris production, stating that previous shows have had significant success. He referenced Ferris's history with film and television, recalling that the 1990s series Walker, Texas Ranger filmed there and that notable political ads, including one from Bob Dole during his 1996 presidential run, were also shot in the town.
<pWilliams acknowledged a decline in local productions over the past 25 years but emphasized that Ferris has worked hard to revamp its image as a charming small town ready to welcome filmmakers.
<p“Including us as part of that universe is an exciting opportunity,” Williams said, looking forward to what Rio Palo will bring to the community.
