Entertainment
Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
LONDON, England — Lucasfilm announced today that filming for the highly anticipated film, Star Wars: Starfighter, has officially begun. The movie marks the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, and has fans buzzing with excitement.
Director Shawn Levy shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring star Ryan Gosling in costume, alongside new cast member Flynn Gray. In addition to Gosling and Gray, the film’s cast also includes Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.
In a statement, Levy expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter. From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally.”
Star Wars: Starfighter is set in a new time period following the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. While plot details remain under wraps, Levy hinted that it features a cast of entirely new characters in an original story.
The movie is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy, with a script penned by Jonathan Tropper. Executive producers include Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen.
Fans can mark their calendars as Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled for release in theaters on May 28, 2027.
