Filming of ‘The Boys’ Concludes as Emotions Run High

LOS ANGELES, CA — The production of the hit series ‘The Boys‘ has officially wrapped filming for its fifth and final season, as announced by showrunner Eric Kripke on Instagram. Kripke shared his emotions about the conclusion in a heartfelt post, highlighting his gratitude toward the cast, crew, and fans.

“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,” Kripke wrote alongside a photo overlooking the infamous Seven meeting room. He expressed his appreciation for having the best cast and crew, as well as the right timing to tell their story.

In his emotional farewell, Kripke added, “To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That’s a wrap.” The post drew numerous supportive comments from the cast members, including Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell. He thanked Kripke, saying, “Love you dude. Thank you for literally everything.”

Erin Moriarty, who portrays Starlight, also expressed her sentiments in the comments, writing, “Love you. Thank you. x 1000.” In a recent interview, Quaid shared his thoughts on the emotional experience of saying goodbye to the characters and the series that has played a significant role in his life.

“It’s getting more and more surreal that I’m going to have to start saying goodbye to Hughie Campbell,” he said. “This show has done everything for me. I love it. I’m going to miss everyone so much.”

While the exact release date for season five remains unknown, it follows the announcement last year that this season would be the series’ final. Kripke noted that he always intended to conclude the story around season five, calling it a ‘good round number’ for storytelling.

Fans of ‘The Boys’ can anticipate a poignant end to the characters’ journeys, especially following the tumultuous events of the previous seasons. Additionally, the franchise will continue with a spin-off series, further exploring the universe of superheroes in ‘The Boys’ world.