Entertainment
Filming of ‘The Boys’ Concludes as Emotions Run High
LOS ANGELES, CA — The production of the hit series ‘The Boys‘ has officially wrapped filming for its fifth and final season, as announced by showrunner Eric Kripke on Instagram. Kripke shared his emotions about the conclusion in a heartfelt post, highlighting his gratitude toward the cast, crew, and fans.
“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,” Kripke wrote alongside a photo overlooking the infamous Seven meeting room. He expressed his appreciation for having the best cast and crew, as well as the right timing to tell their story.
In his emotional farewell, Kripke added, “To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That’s a wrap.” The post drew numerous supportive comments from the cast members, including Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell. He thanked Kripke, saying, “Love you dude. Thank you for literally everything.”
Erin Moriarty, who portrays Starlight, also expressed her sentiments in the comments, writing, “Love you. Thank you. x 1000.” In a recent interview, Quaid shared his thoughts on the emotional experience of saying goodbye to the characters and the series that has played a significant role in his life.
“It’s getting more and more surreal that I’m going to have to start saying goodbye to Hughie Campbell,” he said. “This show has done everything for me. I love it. I’m going to miss everyone so much.”
While the exact release date for season five remains unknown, it follows the announcement last year that this season would be the series’ final. Kripke noted that he always intended to conclude the story around season five, calling it a ‘good round number’ for storytelling.
Fans of ‘The Boys’ can anticipate a poignant end to the characters’ journeys, especially following the tumultuous events of the previous seasons. Additionally, the franchise will continue with a spin-off series, further exploring the universe of superheroes in ‘The Boys’ world.
Recent Posts
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak