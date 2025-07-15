Entertainment
Filming for ‘Landman’ Season 2 Returns to Fort Worth This Week
FORT WORTH, Texas — The popular Paramount+ series ‘Landman‘ is returning to Fort Worth for filming this week, prompting several road closures in the area.
According to Downtown Fort Worth Inc., filming will occur at two key locations: the Omni Fort Worth hotel and Frost Tower. The Omni will host crews on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., while filming at Frost Tower is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For Tuesday’s shoot, 12th Street will be closed between Throckmorton and Houston Streets. Additionally, there will be lane closures, including a single lane on Houston Street between 12th and 14th Streets. Partial sidewalk closures will also be in effect from Tuesday through Thursday.
Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. No street parking is allowed on the east curb of 14th Street between Throckmorton and Houston Streets and other locations from Tuesday to Thursday.
On Wednesday, filming moves to Frost Tower. Taylor Street will be closed between West 5th and West 6th Streets during this time, along with lane closures on West 5th Street heading westbound.
‘Landman,’ starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. The series focuses on the oil boomtowns of West Texas and has received praise for its storytelling.
The second season is set to premiere in November, as confirmed by Paramount+ co-CEO Chris McCarthy, although no specific date has been announced.
Earlier this year, ‘Landman’ filmed in various Fort Worth locations, including the TCU track and field facility and the Worthington Hotel. Sheridan, who grew up in Fort Worth, has also worked on other successful projects like ‘Yellowstone.’
