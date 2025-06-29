Filming for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 May Happen in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The popular television series ‘Ted Lasso’ may soon start filming its fourth season in Kansas City, Missouri. The announcement comes from a recent casting call seeking extras for various roles, including stand-ins and grocery shoppers.

The casting call specified that a major series, likely related to ‘Ted Lasso,’ is filming soon in the area. Requests include roles for both men and women aged 18 and older for various dates in July, with a pay rate of $18.75 per hour.

Photos attached to the casting call reportedly resemble core cast members of ‘Ted Lasso,’ including Jason Sudeikis, who hails from Overland Park, Kansas, and co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift.

In March 2025, Jason Sudeikis appeared on the New Heights Podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, confirming that Season 4 was in the works. “We’re writing Season 4 now. That’s the official word,” he said, adding that Coach Lasso will be coaching a women’s soccer team.

Rachel Kephart, Director of the Kansas City Film Office, expressed cautious excitement about the potential filming. “While we’re always excited about film and television projects that might choose Kansas City, we’re not able to confirm specific details about any upcoming productions at this time,” she stated.

After wrapping Season 3 in spring 2023, the future of ‘Ted Lasso’ remained uncertain until the recent announcement of its return. Fans are optimistic that the unique charm of Kansas City will feature prominently in the new season, especially with its renowned barbecue scene.

As filming dates approach, excitement continues to grow among local fans who hope to see the beloved show bring its story to their hometown.