Filming Underway for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — Filming for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” has officially begun, delighting fashion fans everywhere. The highly anticipated sequel features Anne Hathaway returning as Andy Sachs, alongside Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly. Production kicked off recently, and the buzz among fans is building as first looks from the set emerge.

Social media is buzzing with images of the cast in full costume, showcasing stunning fashion from designers like Jacquemus, Prada, Chanel, and Saint Laurent. Hathaway’s character Andy, known for her evolving style, has been spotted wearing an array of ankle boots and kitten-heeled pumps, while Streep’s Miranda continues to sport classic, elegant silhouettes.

The film appears to reflect the current media landscape of the 2020s, with Andy and Emily, played by Emily Blunt, navigating their careers in fashion. Preliminary images highlight a mix of high fashion and vintage pieces, including Hathaway’s eye-catching Jean Paul Gaultier suit.

One standout look from Hathaway includes a striking Gabriela Hearst Niki maxi dress paired with a Basket Forty8 tote, hinting at Andy’s return to her roots at the iconic magazine. The fashion depicted promises to resonate deeply with the film’s loyal fanbase, many of whom recall the original from 2006.

Character looks continue to intrigue; Streep was seen in a tan trench coat paired with high-end accessories. The return of her signature icy-white wig adds a nostalgic touch for long-time fans of the original film.

Newcomers to the sequel, including Pauline Chalamet and Simone Ashley, are also making waves with their chic outfits. Early glimpses suggest they will play stylish younger colleagues in the fashion realm.

As filming progresses, anticipation grows for how this sequel will blend humor, drama, and iconic fashion moments. With an official release date set for May 1, 2026, fans eagerly await more snaps from the streets of New York City, which promise to reveal the full spectrum of style from the cast.