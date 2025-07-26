Filmmaker Aster Discusses Music Choice in Eddington’s Key Scene

SANTA FE, New Mexico — In a revealing podcast appearance, filmmaker Ari Aster unpacked a pivotal scene from his film “Eddington,” set against the backdrop of a politically charged barbecue hosted by Mayor Ted Garcia.

The sequence features a confrontation between Garcia and his rival, Sheriff Joe Cross, played by Joaquin Phoenix. As tension builds at the party, Katy Perry‘s 2010 hit “Firework” blares in the background, creating a stark contrast to the unfolding drama.

Aster, appearing on the “Filmmaker Toolkit” podcast, noted this was not the first song chosen for the moment. Initially, they sought the rights to Jay-Z‘s “Empire State of Mind,” but were unable to secure them. “We tried hundreds of songs,” Aster said. “I think Jay-Z was distracted at the moment.”

The director explained that he wanted a song that captured both humor and the cultural backdrop of the scene. “It felt so funny to have this New York anthem in a small New Mexico town,” he said.

The scene serves as a catalyst for the film’s exploration of communication breakdowns among its characters. Amid the barbecue, Sheriff Cross stirs up trouble as he approaches Garcia, ready to confront him about serious accusations against his wife, Louise, played by Emma Stone.

Aster added, “The music reflects the unraveling tension in the scene. ‘Firework’ had the right bass to evoke unease during the confrontation.”

“Eddington,” now in theaters, has garnered attention for its insightful commentary on political and social themes, exploring how misinformation can lead to divisions within a community.

For the full interview with Aster, listeners can subscribe to the “Filmmaker Toolkit” podcast on various platforms.