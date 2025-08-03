Filmmaker Explores David Berkowitz’s Mind in New Docuseries

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Joe Berlinger, the director renowned for his true-crime documentaries, is probing the disturbing psyche of convicted serial killer David Berkowitz, known as the “Son of Sam,” in his latest Netflix docuseries “Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes.” The series features previously unreleased audio interviews recorded in 1980 between Berkowitz and crime reporter Jack Jones at Attica Correctional Facility.

Berkowitz is infamous for terrorizing New York City with a series of shootings in the mid-1970s. Berlinger aims to uncover how someone from a seemingly loving background could become a murderer. Berkowitz claimed to have a demonic influence that compelled him to kill, saying a neighbor’s dog ordered him to commit the crimes.

<p"David Berkowitz did not want to know his victims; there are anecdotes of him showing empathy," Berlinger told Fox News Digital. He compared Berkowitz to modern school shooters, noting the rage and alienation that might motivate such violent behavior.

From 1976 to 1977, Berkowitz killed six people and wounded seven others, primarily targeting young women with long, dark hair and couples in secluded areas. His crimes sparked widespread fear, leading women to change their hairstyles to avoid being targeted. The police formed a 200-person task force to catch the killer, who sent taunting letters to the police and media.

Berkowitz was arrested on August 10, 1977, and later pled guilty to multiple murder charges in 1978. Berlinger stated that more newspapers were sold at the time of Berkowitz’s capture than any other event in the area—an insight into the media frenzy he created.

Berlinger also addresses longstanding conspiracy theories about Berkowitz having accomplices or being part of a satanic cult. He asserts that there is no forensic evidence to support such claims, and he emphasizes that, once Berkowitz was arrested, the shootings stopped, which he argues contradicts the notion of a wider conspiracy.

The filmmaker highlights Berkowitz’s troubled upbringing, mentioning that he was adopted and later lost his adoptive mother to cancer, which contributed to his alienation and mental health struggles, ultimately leading to a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

Berkowitz claims to feel remorse for his actions and now identifies as a born-again Christian, saying he would tell his younger self to seek help instead of falling into violence. Berlinger noted that the docuseries features input from survivors, family members, and law enforcement involved, aiming to provide a comprehensive view of the impact of Berkowitz’s crimes.

The docuseries is both a chilling exploration of a killer’s mind and a cautionary tale about mental health, emphasizing that many young men today who feel disconnected and filled with rage might benefit from seeking help before tragedy strikes.

“Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes” is available for streaming on Netflix, along with interviews and insights from those who experienced the horrors of Berkowitz’s crime spree firsthand.