Entertainment
Filmmaking Excitement Unfolds in Providence Amid Local Sightings
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — A group of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) students erupted in excitement during their lunch break on a recent afternoon. “He waved at us,” explained student Ruina Yan. “I’m not even a fan, to be honest.” The object of their enthusiasm was actor Powell, who was filming a scene in the city.
The filming started downtown near the Providence Performing Arts Center in the morning and moved to College Hill for the midday shoot. Throughout the day, Powell was seen riding a bike through the city’s iconic locations.
In the afternoon, Powell and a stunt double navigated down Angell and Thomas streets. After that, they either pedaled back up the hill or traveled in a truck returning to the starting point. This is when they acknowledged the cheering students with a wave.
The earlier shoot had briefly halted traffic, but the afternoon filming in College Hill meant more extensive disruptions. Traffic on Thomas Street and parts of Benefit and Angell streets was banned, while some sections of North Main Street were occasionally paused.
Police Detective Giana Reinsant oversaw barricades set up at the intersection of Benefit Street and Waterman Street, where some drivers faced challenges trying to turn left onto Waterman. Meanwhile, Joan McConaghy, an oil painter, found a spot amid the buildings of the Providence Art Club to capture video of Powell cycling by. However, opportunities were limited due to the narrow alleyways.
The filming event brought a delightful buzz to the local community, showing how the presence of a film crew can energize residents and students alike.
Recent Posts
- Reddit Stock Surges 128% Amid Strong AI Engagement and Record Revenue Growth
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court
- Madonna Celebrates 67th Birthday at Palio Horse Race in Siena
- Aaron Glenn Focuses on Jets Amid Outside Noise in First Training Camp
- Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Viral with Bold Freakier Friday Promotion
- Family of Four Found Dead in Madbury, Investigation Underway
- Filmmaking Excitement Unfolds in Providence Amid Local Sightings
- Fire Rescues Miami Resident and Kittens from Apartment Blaze