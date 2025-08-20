Filmmaking Excitement Unfolds in Providence Amid Local Sightings

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — A group of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) students erupted in excitement during their lunch break on a recent afternoon. “He waved at us,” explained student Ruina Yan. “I’m not even a fan, to be honest.” The object of their enthusiasm was actor Powell, who was filming a scene in the city.

The filming started downtown near the Providence Performing Arts Center in the morning and moved to College Hill for the midday shoot. Throughout the day, Powell was seen riding a bike through the city’s iconic locations.

In the afternoon, Powell and a stunt double navigated down Angell and Thomas streets. After that, they either pedaled back up the hill or traveled in a truck returning to the starting point. This is when they acknowledged the cheering students with a wave.

The earlier shoot had briefly halted traffic, but the afternoon filming in College Hill meant more extensive disruptions. Traffic on Thomas Street and parts of Benefit and Angell streets was banned, while some sections of North Main Street were occasionally paused.

Police Detective Giana Reinsant oversaw barricades set up at the intersection of Benefit Street and Waterman Street, where some drivers faced challenges trying to turn left onto Waterman. Meanwhile, Joan McConaghy, an oil painter, found a spot amid the buildings of the Providence Art Club to capture video of Powell cycling by. However, opportunities were limited due to the narrow alleyways.

The filming event brought a delightful buzz to the local community, showing how the presence of a film crew can energize residents and students alike.