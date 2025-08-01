Fils, Rublev Face Tough Matches in Toronto Masters 1000

Toronto, Canada – Several all-seeded confrontations are set for Friday at the National Bank Open, including a showdown between Arthur Fils and Jiri Lehecka. Both players are looking to secure a spot in the last 16 of this prestigious Masters 1000 tournament.

Fils, competing for the first time since suffering a back injury, gained confidence with his earlier match, defeating 2022 champion Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4. The 21st-ranked Frenchman will face Lehecka, ranked 27th, who lost their previous encounter during the 2024 Davis Cup.

“I feel good to finally be back on the court,” Fils said. “I know Jiri is a tough opponent, but I’m ready to compete.” Lehecka started the year strong but has struggled with consistency and will hope to turn things around.

In another exciting match, sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev takes on Lorenzo Sonego for the sixth time. Rublev currently leads their head-to-head series 3-2. The two last met in Metz in 2024, where Rublev won 7-6(3), 7-5.

“It’s always a challenge facing Sonego; he can play exceptionally well,” Rublev stated. “But I’m feeling good and ready to give my best.” Sonego, ranked 38th, is hoping to build on his recent victory over Bu Yunchaokete to stabilize his performance after inconsistent results this season.

The matches promise to deliver thrilling tennis as Fils and Rublev look to advance in this high-stakes tournament.