Sports
Final Countdown: Venezuela and Bolivia Fight for Last World Cup Spot
Maturín, Venezuela — As the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers approach their conclusion, Venezuela and Bolivia are vying for the final intercontinental playoff spot. The tension peaks on Tuesday when Venezuela hosts Colombia at the Monumental de Maturín, while Bolivia faces Brazil in El Alto.
Both teams have complicated paths to secure their chances. Venezuela currently sits in seventh place with 18 points, while Bolivia is right behind in eighth with 17 points. A win for Venezuela will guarantee its place in the playoff, independent of Bolivia’s results.
The Vinotinto has built an impressive home record, remaining unbeaten at the Monumental during this qualifying campaign, which boosts their confidence. Coach Fernando 'Bocha' Batista emphasized the importance of their homefield advantage. “Playing in Maturín gives us hope. We have to capitalize on this opportunity,” Batista said.
However, if Venezuela ends the match in a draw or suffers a loss, their playoff hopes will depend on Bolivia’s result against Brazil. A victory for Bolivia would push Venezuela down to eighth, complicating their path.
Bolivia, on the other hand, must defeat Brazil at the daunting altitude of 4,090 meters in El Alto. They face a tough challenge; Brazil is already qualified and may rotate its lineup, giving Bolivia a glimmer of hope. Historically, however, Bolivia hasn’t won against Brazil in World Cup qualifiers since 2009.
“We know the odds are against us, but we have the altitude as our ally. We aim to achieve the impossible,” said Bolivia coach Ramiro Vaca. Without a win, Bolivia will be eliminated from contention.
Both matches kick off simultaneously at 8 PM local time. As fans focus on the outcomes, the stakes couldn’t be higher: one nation will secure a chance at glory, while another faces elimination.
The drama unfolding on Tuesday promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions for both teams and their supporters. The final ticket for the World Cup 2026 is at stake.
