Final Destination Bloodlines Streaming on HBO Max August 1

LOS ANGELES, CA — Horror fans can soon experience the thrill of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines,’ which will begin streaming on HBO Max starting August 1. This film marks the sixth installment in the popular ‘Final Destination’ franchise.

‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ features Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani, a college student plagued by a violent recurring nightmare. Desperate to stop a grim fate from befalling her family, she seeks out her grandmother, Iris, who may hold the key to breaking the cycle of death. Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the film has already made a significant impact at the box office, grossing $138.1 million domestically and $285.3 million worldwide.

The film premiered in theaters on May 16, 2025, showcasing a unique blend of horror and suspense that has captivated audiences. Following a 77-day theatrical window, it became available for digital purchase on June 17 and was released on DVD and Blu-ray on July 22. Viewers will also have the chance to catch its HBO linear debut on August 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the film, Stefani uncovers visions of an averted disaster from 1968, leading her on a chilling quest to save her family. The story is crafted by writers Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, building on the original characters created by Jeffrey Reddick. Alongside Santa Juana, the film stars Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Rya Kihlstedt, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger, with Tony Todd reprising his iconic role as William Bludworth.

The release of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ not only continues the legacy of the franchise, which is now among the top 10 highest-grossing horror franchises in the United States, but also signals a revival after a decade-long hiatus since ‘Final Destination 5.’

To celebrate its streaming debut, HBO will air a marathon featuring all six films in the franchise on August 2, providing fans with a chance to relive the suspenseful saga of death and survival.