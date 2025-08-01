Final Destination Bloodlines Set for Global Streaming Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Final Destination Bloodlines, the sixth film in the popular horror franchise, will begin streaming on HBO Max starting August 1, 2025. This highly anticipated release follows the movie’s box office success, grossing over $285 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing in the series.

The film received critical acclaim, holding a 93% critics’ score and an 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. These scores reflect the highest reception for the franchise since its inception in 2000.

Final Destination Bloodlines marks the franchise’s return after more than a decade, the last entry being Final Destination 5 in 2011. Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein rejuvenated interest in the series, successfully pitching a unique concept to producers at New Line Cinema.

The film features a cast including Brec Bassinger, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, and the late Tony Todd, who reprises his role as William Bludworth for the final time. It follows a young college student, Stefani Reyes, who is haunted by nightmares about her grandmother’s untimely death. When she seeks answers from her Grandma Iris, she learns about her family’s dark history with death.

On August 2, HBO will host a marathon of all six Final Destination films, leading up to the premiere of Bloodlines. The filmmakers emphasized the importance of blending horror with emotional depth in this installment, aiming to enhance the impact of the deaths portrayed in the film.

With its combination of suspense and emotional storytelling, Final Destination Bloodlines is poised to captivate audiences and further solidify its place in the horror genre.