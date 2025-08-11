Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11

NEW YORK, NY – The highly anticipated season finale of The Gilded Age is set to air on Sunday, August 11, 2025, at 9 PM ET on HBO and Max. Viewers are eager to see how the series will conclude after a shocking penultimate episode.

Season 3, Episode 7, titled ‘Ex-Communicated,’ left fans in suspense as George Russell‘s life hung in the balance. Amidst betrayals and shifting allegiances, the episode featured a dramatic cliffhanger, with a mysterious assailant shooting at George’s aides just before aiming a gun at him.

Created by Julian Fellowes, known for his work on Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age explores the conflict between old and new money in 1880s New York City. The show has gained acclaim for its rich storytelling and vibrant portrayal of historical tensions in wealth and social status.

This season has seen notable character development, including emotional revelations. Oscar van Rhijn confronted his grief over John Adams’ death and disclosed his sexuality to Marian, Agnes, and Ada, marking a significant moment of vulnerability. Meanwhile, Marian Brook ended her engagement to Larry after discovering his lies regarding the night of their engagement, creating uncertainty in their future.

As anticipation builds for Episode 8, fans speculate whether Bertha Russell‘s ambitions have jeopardized George’s fate, further heightening the show’s dramatic stakes. With unresolved storylines and growing tensions, the finale promises to deliver crucial answers and potentially set the stage for future conflicts.