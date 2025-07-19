Final Moments of Air India Flight 171 Revealed in Preliminary Report

Ahmedabad, India — A tragic revelation unfolded on July 18, 2025, as the preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India (AAIB) unveiled the final moments of Air India Flight 171, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, claiming 260 lives.

The report confirms that fuel switches were moved from the ‘ON’ to ‘OFF’ position shortly after takeoff. The last words of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal to First Officer Clive Kunder were chilling: “The plane is in your hands.” Just 30 seconds later, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lost power and crashed into a medical campus in Ahmedabad.

In-cabin recordings captured a tense exchange between the pilots. First Officer Kunder questioned Captain Sabharwal, asking, “Why did you turn off the engines?” To which Sabharwal replied, “I didn’t do it.” Kunder repeated the question multiple times in the desperate seconds that followed.

The flight, which departed at 1:38 p.m. local time, lost power before crashing. Investigators noted the switches were moved one second apart, leading to an immediate fuel halt to the engines. Despite the switches being returned to ‘ON’ just ten seconds later, the engines could not restart in time to prevent the descent.

The AAIB’s preliminary report did not confirm which pilot moved the switches. However, U.S. aviation experts suggested that Sabharwal likely had the opportunity to manipulate the switches, as he was monitoring while Kunder actively controlled the airplane.

As the 242 passengers and crew were losing altitude, CCTV footage from the airport showed the deployment of a ram air turbine (RAT), indicating an engine power loss. The report notes that by the time the Mayday call was made, the aircraft had already lost critical altitude.

The crash led to the deaths of 241 people on board and 19 fatalities on the ground. Investigators report that both switches were found in the ‘ON’ position at the crash site.

Experts like Terry Tozer have called the switch movement just after takeoff highly unusual, as these switches need deliberate action to be moved, making accidental activation unlikely.

Air India’s CEO, Campbell Wilson, stated in an internal memo that maintenance checks were up-to-date and denied any technical failures. The company continues to cooperate fully with the investigation.

A deeper investigation into the psychological state of the pilots is ongoing. Reports suggest that Sabharwal had taken medical leave following his mother’s death and was cleared by Air India before the incident.

The Indian Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu, commented on the preliminary findings, reminding the public to await the final report before drawing conclusions.

Air India has grounded the entire fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners for thorough inspections in light of the events. The full investigation is expected to take up to a year, as authorities warn against jumping to premature conclusions.