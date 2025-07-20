Final Round Preview for 2025 Open Championship

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland – The 2025 Open Championship will conclude on Sunday with the final round showcasing the world’s top golfers. Scottie Scheffler, ranked number one globally, leads the field heading into the decisive round with a score of 14-under par. He is four shots ahead of second-place Haotong Li, who sits at -10.

After finishing the third round on Saturday, tee times for the final round will be released later in the evening, but early estimates suggest Scheffler and Li will tee off last at 9:30 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy, a local favorite, will tee off at 9:20 a.m. with Matt Fitzpatrick as he attempts to capitalize on his upward momentum from a strong third round performance.

McIlroy’s climb up the leaderboard puts him in position for a dramatic comeback, and a large crowd is expected to rally behind him as he aims for the Claret Jug. Right behind them, Chris Gotterup and Harris English are set to begin at 9:10 a.m., serving as the opening act for the highly anticipated McIlroy-Fitzpatrick pairing.

For those eager to catch the early action, Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia will tee off at 6:10 a.m. at -2. They are joined later by notable names including Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood at 6:50 a.m., both at -3.

Live coverage for the final round of the Open Championship will air on NBC and USA, starting at 4 a.m. ET on USA, followed by NBC at 7 a.m. ET. Fans can also stream the coverage online through various platforms.

The full list of tee times includes Matti Schmid and Riki Kawamoto at 3:30 a.m., with groups following every ten minutes leading up to the final pairings.