News
Final Round Preview for 2025 Open Championship
Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland – The 2025 Open Championship will conclude on Sunday with the final round showcasing the world’s top golfers. Scottie Scheffler, ranked number one globally, leads the field heading into the decisive round with a score of 14-under par. He is four shots ahead of second-place Haotong Li, who sits at -10.
After finishing the third round on Saturday, tee times for the final round will be released later in the evening, but early estimates suggest Scheffler and Li will tee off last at 9:30 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy, a local favorite, will tee off at 9:20 a.m. with Matt Fitzpatrick as he attempts to capitalize on his upward momentum from a strong third round performance.
McIlroy’s climb up the leaderboard puts him in position for a dramatic comeback, and a large crowd is expected to rally behind him as he aims for the Claret Jug. Right behind them, Chris Gotterup and Harris English are set to begin at 9:10 a.m., serving as the opening act for the highly anticipated McIlroy-Fitzpatrick pairing.
For those eager to catch the early action, Jon Rahm and Akshay Bhatia will tee off at 6:10 a.m. at -2. They are joined later by notable names including Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood at 6:50 a.m., both at -3.
Live coverage for the final round of the Open Championship will air on NBC and USA, starting at 4 a.m. ET on USA, followed by NBC at 7 a.m. ET. Fans can also stream the coverage online through various platforms.
The full list of tee times includes Matti Schmid and Riki Kawamoto at 3:30 a.m., with groups following every ten minutes leading up to the final pairings.
Recent Posts
- Final Round Preview for 2025 Open Championship
- Netanyahu Urges Gaza Civilians to Evacuate Amid Conflict Escalation
- Funeral Director Arrested for Fraud and Other Charges in Georgia
- G2 Esports Faces T1 for 3rd Place at LoL EWC 2025
- Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Northern Iran, No Damage Reported
- Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Touches on Pandemic Absurdities
- Heavier Rain Expected Across Hawaii as Weak Disturbance Approaches
- Ahaan Panday’s ‘Saiyaara’ Receives Rave Reviews from Celebrities
- UFC Abu Dhabi Loses Anticipated Fight Due to Injury
- T.J. Watt Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback Again
- New Destiny 2 Raid ‘The Desert Perpetual’ Launches July 19, 2025
- Emergency Alert Rattles New Mexicans After Missing Man Found Dead
- Total Solar Eclipse to Dazzle Europe and North Africa in 2027
- Pitbull Predicts Tough Times Ahead for UFC Featherweight Champion Volkanovski
- Three Los Angeles Deputies Killed in Bomb Incident at Training Facility
- BJ Penn Appears in Court on Assault and Restraining Order Charges
- Massive Online Scam Crackdown in Cambodia Yields 500 Arrests
- Five Facts About Dustin Poirier’s Supportive Wife Jolie
- Trump Announces White House Card for July 4 Amid McGregor Controversy
- Darren Till and Luke Rockhold Headline Misfits Boxing 22