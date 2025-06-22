Sports
Final Round of 2025 Travelers Championship Set to Thrill
Cromwell, Connecticut – The final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship is underway at TPC River Highlands, promising a thrilling conclusion to this significant PGA TOUR event.
Leading the pack is 34-year-old Tommy Fleetwood, who seeks his first PGA Tour victory. Fleetwood holds a three-shot lead at 16-under par, a position he is determined to maintain against challengers like Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley, both of whom are looking to capitalize on his potential falter.
On Saturday, Fleetwood struggled early in his round, losing ground as he faced pressure from behind. He started the final round with two bogeys and one birdie in the first four holes, dropping his score to 15-under as Bradley moved up to tie him.
Weather has been a factor in today’s play. Morning thunderstorms delayed the start time, forcing players into threesomes instead of the usual twosomes. As the sun breaks, temperatures are soaring, anticipated to reach the low-90s, combined with high humidity making conditions tough.
The tournament is also significant for players like Justin Thomas and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who still have an opportunity to impact the competition as they navigate through their rounds. The excitement builds as the final group, Fleetwood, Bradley, and Henley, prepare to venture onto the 12th tee at 12:56 p.m.
Total prize money for the tournament is set at $3.6 million, with the winner taking home $1.44 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.
Golf fans can follow the action live on Golf Channel and CBS, starting at 1 p.m. ET. The atmosphere is electric as everyone awaits the outcome of this year’s thrilling finale.
Recent Posts
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025