Final Round of 2025 Travelers Championship Set to Thrill

Cromwell, Connecticut – The final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship is underway at TPC River Highlands, promising a thrilling conclusion to this significant PGA TOUR event.

Leading the pack is 34-year-old Tommy Fleetwood, who seeks his first PGA Tour victory. Fleetwood holds a three-shot lead at 16-under par, a position he is determined to maintain against challengers like Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley, both of whom are looking to capitalize on his potential falter.

On Saturday, Fleetwood struggled early in his round, losing ground as he faced pressure from behind. He started the final round with two bogeys and one birdie in the first four holes, dropping his score to 15-under as Bradley moved up to tie him.

Weather has been a factor in today’s play. Morning thunderstorms delayed the start time, forcing players into threesomes instead of the usual twosomes. As the sun breaks, temperatures are soaring, anticipated to reach the low-90s, combined with high humidity making conditions tough.

The tournament is also significant for players like Justin Thomas and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who still have an opportunity to impact the competition as they navigate through their rounds. The excitement builds as the final group, Fleetwood, Bradley, and Henley, prepare to venture onto the 12th tee at 12:56 p.m.

Total prize money for the tournament is set at $3.6 million, with the winner taking home $1.44 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Golf fans can follow the action live on Golf Channel and CBS, starting at 1 p.m. ET. The atmosphere is electric as everyone awaits the outcome of this year’s thrilling finale.