Final Season of ‘Squid Game’ Set to Premiere June 27 on Netflix

SEOUL, South Korea — Netflix is set to release the highly anticipated third season of the popular series ‘Squid Game‘ on June 27, 2025. This season follows the intense journey of Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, as he continues his battle against the mysterious Front Man and the deadly games that have captivated audiences worldwide since the show’s debut in 2021.

The new season consists of six episodes that pick up immediately after Gi-hun’s failed rebellion, where he faced betrayal and lost his closest friend. The narrative is expected to delve deep into the psychological struggles Gi-hun faces as he strives to end the horrific games once and for all.

“Gi-hun remains determined to stop the game, while the Front Man prepares his next moves. Every decision made by the remaining players leads to increasingly severe consequences in each round,” according to the official Netflix synopsis.

In this latest season, Gi-hun appears at his weakest, battling guilt and sorrow. Nonetheless, he gains a renewed sense of purpose as he plans to confront the Front Man once more. Lee Byung-hun, who plays the Front Man, hinted at this dynamic during a press conference, suggesting that Gi-hun’s newfound energy will provoke new strategies from his enigmatic adversary.

The season promises to feature new horrific challenges. Trailers reveal sinister twists on classic children’s games, generating both excitement and dread among fans. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series creator, aims to push the characters to their limits and provoke reflections on humanity’s darkest sides.

The main cast returns for this season including Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456), Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man/In-ho, and Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, a police officer searching for the truth behind the games. Other notable actors include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Sung-hoon.

As the expectation grows, Kang Ae-sim, a seasoned actress playing a devoted mother, predicts that this season “will make viewers cry.” As the narrative builds towards the conclusion, many are left wondering how Gi-hun’s story will end.

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 will be available globally on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET on June 27. All episodes will be released simultaneously, allowing fans to binge-watch the conclusion of this thrilling phenomenon.