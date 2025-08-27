Entertainment
Final Season of TSITP Promises More Love Triangle Drama
New York, NY — The much-anticipated third season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ (TSITP) premiered on July 16, 2025, bringing fans back into the emotional whirlwind of a love triangle involving one girl and two brothers.
This final season promises to explore the themes of first love and heartbreak, alongside the enchanting backdrop of summer. Fans eagerly await weekly episode releases, meticulously scheduled to drop at midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET.
Episode one, titled ‘Last Season,’ debuted on July 16, followed by ‘Last Christmas.’ Subsequent episodes will continue to roll out weekly through early September.
The complete release schedule includes: Episode 3 ‘Last Supper’ on July 23, Episode 4 ‘Last Stand’ on July 30, Episode 5 ‘Last Dance’ on August 6, Episode 6 ‘Last Name’ on August 13, Episode 7 on August 20, Episode 8 on August 27, Episode 9 on September 3, Episode 10 on September 10, and finally, Episode 11 on September 17.
Returning to the cast are Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and Sean Kaufman, among others. The ensemble also features Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino.
This season is poised to capture the hearts of viewers once again, as it delves deeper into the complexities of young love.
