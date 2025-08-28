Final Showdown: Connecticut Sun to Face Dallas Wings This Week

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Connecticut Sun (9-28) will take on the Dallas Wings (9-29) in their final matchup of the season on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET at the College Park Center. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention but continue to develop their young talent.

Connecticut is on a positive trajectory, winning four of their last six games. Their recent performance peaked during a tight 81-79 loss to the New York Liberty, where they staged a late comeback. Sabrina Ionescu’s crucial block on Leila Lacan preserved New York’s win, highlighting the competitive spirit of the game.

Meanwhile, the Wings have struggled, losing 10 of their last 11 games. They recently fell to the Golden State Valkyries, 90-81. Maddy Siegrist led the Wings with 16 points, while Myisha Hines-Allen and Amy Okonkwo contributed solid performances off the bench.

This will be the third encounter between these two teams this season. Dallas has won both previous matchups, including a close 86-83 victory in June, where Paige Bueckers scored 21 points and delivered seven assists for the Wings.

Rookies have played a crucial role for both teams. Bueckers is on track to finish among the top-scoring rookies in WNBA history, while Connecticut’s Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers have also shown promise as they each adjust to the professional level.

The upcoming game promises excitement as both teams look to end their seasons positively. Fans can catch the action live on KFAA White Feed and NBC Sports Boston or via Fubo streaming service.