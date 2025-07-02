Final Showdown: Four Contestants Vie for ‘Yo Me Llamo’ Crown

Bogotá, Colombia – On July 1, 2025, the final episode of the popular Colombian talent show ‘Yo Me Llamo‘ will showcase four finalists: Luis Alfonso, Paquita la del Barrio, Vicente Fernández, and Gloria Estefan. Each contestant has captivated the audience with their exceptional performances throughout the season.

Prior to the grand finale, the contestants shared insights about their journeys and the significance of reaching this pivotal moment on El Klub de La Kalle 96.9 FM. The winner will walk away with a staggering 500 million pesos, a historic prize in Colombian music reality shows.

Luis Alfonso, who struggled emotionally during his earlier attempt to impersonate Elvis Crespo, shared his transformation journey. “I was going through a tough time with my mom and was not in a good place mentally,” he recalled. Finding his niche as Luis Alfonso rejuvenated his career, elevating him from “earning coins on buses” to fortune. He intends to invest his prize in a home for his children and share his winnings with fellow finalists.

Impersonating the late Paquita la del Barrio, one contestant revealed a unique bond with the original artist. “I have been impersonating Paquita la del Barrio since I entered this reality. I used to sing her songs, but never imitated her,” they explained. The friendship deepened when she welcomed Paquita at the El Dorado Airport during her first visit to Colombia, calling the moment “divine.”

Gloria Estefan, a standout performer, has even garnered admiration from the real Estefan. She shared how music has been a constant in her life, performing since she was six. Her connection with the iconic singer intensified in 2022. “When that woman met me, she started looking at my Instagram and said, ‘I don’t know how you do it,’” she recalled, feeling a kinship with the star.

Vicente Fernández’s impersonator expressed gratitude for reaching the finals, emphasizing a positive mindset. “I have no plans right now; I’m just excited to see the results, but today we should celebrate,” he stated, affirming his authentic approach throughout the competition.

The talent show has resonated with audiences, allowing the finalists to connect deeply with viewers around Colombia, as fans express their support and eagerness to vote. With the winner to be determined by public votes, anticipation is high for this year’s outcome, marking the show’s successful ten-year run.