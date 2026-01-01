News
Final SSI Checks for 2025 Issued Today Amid Upcoming Changes
AUSTIN, Texas — Over 71 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits are bracing for significant changes as the final Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check for 2025 is scheduled to be issued today, December 31. This payment comes as the Social Security Administration (SSA) prepares for further adjustments in 2026.
The last payment for SSI beneficiaries was distributed earlier this month, on December 1. January’s check is set to arrive a day early on December 29 because New Year’s Day falls on a weekend, and no payments are made on federal holidays.
The SSA recommends that beneficiaries who do not receive their payment on the expected date allow an additional three mailing days before contacting the agency. Most payments are made electronically, ensuring 99% arrive on time.
Looking ahead, those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI will again see payments dispersed on January 2, 2026. For other beneficiaries, the timetable for the January 2026 payments has been adjusted.
As part of ongoing efforts to improve service, the SSA has mandated that customers now schedule appointments for various services, including obtaining new Social Security cards. A memo from SSA indicates that this change aims to cut wait times and enhance the overall customer experience.
In October, the SSA announced a 2.8% increase in benefits for 2026, resulting in an average monthly increase of about $56. While this adjustment reflects a lower rate than the past decade’s average, officials stress its importance for maintaining the purchasing power of benefits.
“The cost-of-living adjustment ensures that benefits reflect economic realities,” said SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano.
Additionally, changes in federal tax law may benefit retirees. New senior deductions and increased standard deductions aim to reduce the amount of income subject to tax for many beneficiaries.
Those affected by overpayment issues may notice a reduction in their monthly benefits starting this past July, as the SSA implements a policy to reclaim excess payments. Records indicate that nearly 2 million beneficiaries faced such recovery attempts in the last fiscal year.
SSI, which provides vital assistance to individuals with limited income or resources, serves those age 65 or older, blind, or disabled. The application process can be initiated online or at local SSA offices.
