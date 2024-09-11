Finidi George Reveals Reasons for Departure from Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, has shared insights into the circumstances that led to his departure from the Nigerian national football team. He emphasized that a lack of support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) played a significant role in his decision to step down in June.

Finidi took over from Jose Peseiro after the Africa Cup of Nations but was in charge for only two matches, which included a 2-2 draw against South Africa in Uyo and a 1-2 loss to Benin Republic in World Cup Qualifiers.

Despite the Super Eagles achieving a 3-0 victory over Rwanda under interim coach Austin Eguavoen, Finidi’s comments highlight the obstacles he faced during his brief tenure. He discussed the mounting pressure stemming from the team’s performance and the insufficient backing from the NFF.

“When you don’t win games, there’s pressure. We were expected to draw one game and win another, as that would have been much better for our standing. However, the results against South Africa and Benin Republic were not acceptable,” Finidi stated.

Moreover, Finidi expressed disappointment regarding the lack of support from the NFF, which he believed could have influenced a different outcome. “The federation didn’t provide the necessary support for me to continue. I was informed that they were already searching for a new coach,” he elaborated.

The former coach also emphasized feelings of disrespect due to the NFF’s lack of communication and transparency. He felt it was inappropriate to continue in an environment where he sensed a lack of confidence in his leadership.

“At that moment, I felt it was disrespectful. Nobody came to assure me of their support. I realized I wasn’t wanted, so I decided to leave,” he shared.

Despite expectations that a meeting with the sports minister might change the situation, Finidi discovered that discussions regarding a new foreign coach were already underway without his knowledge, which contributed to his decision to resign.

“There were too many discussions happening behind my back. I didn’t feel assured I was receiving the needed support to succeed in my role,” Finidi concluded.