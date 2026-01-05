Finland Upsets USA in World Junior Hockey Quarterfinals

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Finland shocked Team USA with a thrilling 4-3 upset in overtime during the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Friday night. The loss ended the Americans’ bid to defend their title.

Finland’s Arttu Valola netted the game-winning goal just 2:11 into overtime, securing revenge from last year’s final where the U.S. triumphed. “We wanted that revenge from last year, and I think we kind of earned it tonight,” said Finnish captain Aron Kiviharju.

The matchup was tightly contested, with the U.S. rallying late. Michigan State‘s Lee Ryker scored the equalizer with just 1:33 remaining in regulation, while Team USA previously led 2-1 and 3-2 at different points in the game.

Team USA finished second in Group A, achieving three wins in the preliminary rounds. Their sole defeat came against Sweden, which was a 6-3 loss on New Year’s Eve. The U.S. faced a Finland team that finished preliminaries with a 2-2 record.

Coach Bob Motzko emphasized the challenge posed by Finland, stating, “Finland is an excellent team and we’ll need to be at our best to have success.” The historical rivalry showed in the 40 previous encounters, with Team USA maintaining a slight edge at 20-19-1.

In the semifinals, Finland will face Sweden, while Canada will go against Czechia. Canada advanced by defeating Slovakia 7-1 after a stunning five-goal first period. Czechia beat Switzerland 6-2 to move on to the next round.

Defenseman Cole Hutson scored one goal and provided an assist for Team USA. He expressed pride in the team’s effort, saying, “I thought we made good plays for a lot of the game, but the little bounces that they got, a lot of their Grade-A chances came from our mistakes.” Goalkeeper Nick Kempf made 21 saves in the match.

The next round promises intense competition, as Finland seeks to continue its momentum through the championship.