Finn Wolfhard Discusses Anxiety During ‘Stranger Things’ Filming

Los Angeles, CA — Finn Wolfhard has opened up about the anxiety he faced during the early days of filming ‘Stranger Things‘. In a recent interview with Variety, he admitted to worrying about making mistakes on set, which often led to feelings of anxiety.

The 22-year-old actor, known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the hit series, shared that therapy has been beneficial in helping him manage his mental health. “It’s something that’s worked for me,” he stated during the interview.

Wolfhard revealed that he often tried to ignore his anxiety amid the demanding filming schedule for ‘Stranger Things’. He explained, “I can either try to bury that stuff and just do project after project, not think about it, or be able to ask myself these questions.”

The actor reflected on his worries about social interactions and his professional choices. “I think about saying the wrong thing, doing the wrong thing in social situations, doing the wrong thing in my career, disappointing people,” he said.

Regarding his presence on social media, Wolfhard commented on why he chooses to remain quiet about sensitive topics. He said, “I am active in my personal life and try not to be in public, but I also know how that sounds in the sense of ‘Everyone has a platform’ and ‘I should be more…’”

Wolfhard gained fame for his role in ‘Stranger Things’, which he started filming at the age of 13 in 2016. The series is now in its fifth and final season, set to debut on November 26, 2025.