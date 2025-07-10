Finnish Midfielder Ranks Alisha Lehmann Last in UEFA’s Blind Ranking

GENEVA, Switzerland — In a surprising turn during UEFA‘s popular social media segment, Finnish midfielder Nora Heroum nominated Alisha Lehmann for last place in the quota of players she had to rank. This revelation came on July 10, 2025.

In the ‘Blind Ranking’ format, participants rank players according to their perceived strength, without knowing other players still available for selection. Heroum ranked Stina Blackstenius second after her name was called.

When Alisha Lehmann’s name appeared, Heroum’s response was blunt. She declared, “Alisha Lehmann, I played against her in Italy. I'm putting her in tenth place,” placing Lehmann at the bottom of the list.

The 30-year-old Finn made it clear that she viewed Lehmann as the weakest option available, stating, “It doesn’t get any weaker than Alisha Lehmann.” Though Heroum’s ranking might seem harsh, it underscores the competitive nature of the selection process.

As tensions mount, eyes will be on Lehmann to see how she reacts when she faces Heroum on the pitch at the Stade de Genève. However, her national team teammates may need to rise to the occasion, as the Juventus striker has yet to face teams from Norway or Iceland.

Interestingly, although Heroum has ranked Lehmann unfavorably, she herself has yet to play any minutes at the European Championships. A draw for Switzerland in their upcoming match will be enough for their progress, while Finland is left in a precarious situation, potentially returning home early.