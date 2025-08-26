FiraTàrrega 2025 Promises Unique Performances from International Artists

Tàrrega, Spain – The FiraTàrrega 2025 festival will take place from September 11 to 14, featuring 54 unique shows from international artists. The theme for this year is ‘Connect,’ aiming to foster empathy and deeper relationships through the arts.

This will be the 45th edition of the festival, which began in 1981. Under the artistic direction of Anna Giribet Argilès and Natàlia Lloreta Pané, the event will focus on the revitalization of Catalan stage arts and international artistic exchanges.

New this year, FiraTàrrega will concentrate activities in the town center and introduce a new culinary and relaxation space at the former bus station. A special feature will be ‘Focus Ireland,’ highlighting Irish performing arts with four shows and a delegation of professionals.

Among the 54 performances, 19 are premieres, with 50% from Catalonia, 30% from the rest of Spain, 18% international, and 2% from mixed origins. This year, three Valencian companies will also showcase their work, further enriching the festival’s diversity.

The festival will include performances from well-established companies like Agrupación Señor Serrano and Campi qui pugui, alongside emerging artists from groups such as Colectivo Dánzate and La nenas theatre. A total of 33 companies will present works for the first time at this year’s festival, emphasizing renewal and discovery.

FiraTàrrega will feature 72% of performances in public spaces, with 4% in unconventional venues and 24% in traditional theaters. All international companies will perform works focused on public spaces, offering a snapshot of current street art trends in Europe.

Programs include immersive and experimental performances, like ‘The Place’ from Eléctrico 28 and ‘Granotes al cel, aigua a la terra!’ from Banda esfèrica, which aims to engage communities in a celebration of life. The festival also highlights unique street theater perspectives from international acts.

The event is a key platform for networking, with initiatives to connect Catalan artists with international programmers. The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports of Andorra will send artist Emma Riba to perform ‘Foc i Lloc’ as part of the festival.

FiraTàrrega continues to advance artistic collaboration while welcoming public participation, offering workshops, musical nights, and discussions aimed at fostering a lively creative community.

The festival promises an exciting and culturally rich experience reflecting the latest trends in performing arts.