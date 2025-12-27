‘Fire and Ash’ Dominates Box Office with $88 Million Opening

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated film ‘Fire and Ash’ opened with an impressive $88 million during its debut weekend, surpassing all competing releases at the box office.

The film’s performance left the nearest competitor, Angel Studios’ faith-based film ‘David,’ far behind, as it earned $22 million. Notably, ‘David’ was not initially included among the Movies for the League‘s (MFL) draftable films.

‘Fire and Ash’ accumulated a total of 148 points, thanks to its strong box-office opening and additional bonus points for meeting the first three box-office milestones. This makes it a significant contender as awards season approaches.

In third place, Paul Feig’s ‘The Housemaid’ generated $18 million, while ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ followed close behind with $16 million. Encouraging news also came from the limited release of ‘Marty Supreme,’ which opened on just six screens but earned $875,000, nearly hitting the $1 million mark before its wider release.

Timothée Chalamet, who stars in ‘Marty Supreme,’ has previously gained attention for his roles in ‘Wonka’ and ‘A Complete Unknown,’ with this latest project expected to continue his successful streak through the winter.

With the MFL draft now closed and team rosters locked, participants eagerly await the outcome of this awards season. Registration for the 2025-26 season remains open until December 18, allowing players to strategize with unreleased films still eligible for selection.