News
Fire Breaks Out at Liberty Township Mobile Home Park
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home park on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at 1182 Churchill Hubbard Road around 2 p.m., according to a dispatcher from the Liberty Township Police Department.
Liberty Township Fire Chief Opsitnik reported that there were no injuries as a result of the fire. A photograph from the scene shows significant damage to at least one mobile home.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials believe it is not suspicious in nature.
Residents are advised to stay clear of the area as crews continue to assess the situation and ensure safety.
