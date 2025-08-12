Fire Breaks Out at London Belle Supper Club in Downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A large structure fire erupted Monday night at the London Belle Supper Club in downtown Salt Lake City, prompting multiple fire crews to respond.

The fire ignited around 9:30 PM at 321 S. Main Street, leading the Salt Lake City Fire Department to escalate the situation to a second alarm. Firefighters are continuing to battle the flames, and a public information officer is en route to the scene.

Main Street is currently closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between 300 South and 400 South. TRAX train services in the vicinity have been halted, causing significant commuter delays. The Utah Transit Authority has implemented a bus bridge between the 600 South and City Center TRAX stops, with expected delays of up to 20 minutes.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area due to safety concerns as firefighters work to control the blaze. “This story is breaking and could be updated as more information becomes available,” stated local media sources.

As the firefighting efforts continue, the Salt Lake City Fire Department is advising residents nearby to stay away from smoke and fire hazards.