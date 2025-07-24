News
Fire Breaks Out Near Popular Fear Factory Attraction in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A grass fire broke out near the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and were able to contain the flames with an aggressive water attack.
The Salt Lake City Fire Department reported that there were no injuries, and all three employees at the popular holiday attraction were accounted for. Crews worked diligently to extinguish the fire, which caused significant damage to an outbuilding at the location.
While the outbuilding was completely destroyed and several others suffered damage, the main Fear Factory building remains intact. Firefighters prioritized protecting the main structure as the fire spread.
Due to the cleanup efforts following the fire, train traffic in the area was halted. Additionally, 800 South has been closed on both sides of the track, but it was expected to reopen shortly after the situation was controlled.
This quick response from the firefighters helped mitigate further damage and ensure public safety in the area.
