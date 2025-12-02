News
Fire Breaks Out at Raleigh Convention Center Due to Gas Incident
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fire broke out at the Raleigh Convention Center Monday night due to a natural gas incident, sending smoke billowing into the sky and drawing a quick response from local firefighters.
City officials reported that firefighters received an emergency call around 9:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of the convention center. Approximately 50 firefighters worked to control the blaze.
At the time of the fire, no events were taking place at the convention center. Security personnel who were inside the building managed to escape without harm.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. As of now, no injuries have been reported.
