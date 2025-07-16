News
Fire Breaks Out at Tomorrowland Festival Site in Boom
Boom, Belgium — A major fire has erupted at the Tomorrowland festival site, with flames engulfing the main stage, according to local fire officials. The blaze began shortly before the festival’s scheduled opening on Friday.
Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions that sounded like fireworks, providing a dramatic backdrop to the emergency response unfolding at the site. Although there are currently no festival attendees present, about 1,000 workers were preparing for the event, according to festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen.
The fire has not yet been brought under control, prompting authorities to advise nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and there is no word yet on any injuries.
Tomorrowland is a well-known electronic dance music festival that attracts thousands of visitors from around the world each year. This year’s event is anticipated to be no different, featuring two weekends of performances and festivities.
The situation continues to develop as firefighters work to manage the blaze.
