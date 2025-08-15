Fire Breaks Out on Upper East Side, Crews Respond Securely

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — A large fire broke out in a building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Friday morning, causing significant concern among local residents.

The blaze was reported at 305 E. 95th St. around 10 a.m., triggering the response of emergency crews.

Officials indicated that the fire reached a third-alarm level, which means it is a severe fire requiring additional resources. The cause has been identified as the accumulation of gas fumes in the basement.

The superintendent of the building was present in the basement at the time the fire ignited. He is currently being treated for a minor injury.

Authorities have not reported any other injuries or fatalities related to the incident. Firefighters are still on the scene, working to control the situation and ensure the fire does not spread further.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.