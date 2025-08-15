News
Fire Breaks Out on Upper East Side, Crews Respond Securely
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — A large fire broke out in a building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Friday morning, causing significant concern among local residents.
The blaze was reported at 305 E. 95th St. around 10 a.m., triggering the response of emergency crews.
Officials indicated that the fire reached a third-alarm level, which means it is a severe fire requiring additional resources. The cause has been identified as the accumulation of gas fumes in the basement.
The superintendent of the building was present in the basement at the time the fire ignited. He is currently being treated for a minor injury.
Authorities have not reported any other injuries or fatalities related to the incident. Firefighters are still on the scene, working to control the situation and ensure the fire does not spread further.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Martina Navratilova Criticizes Trump Over National Guard Deployment
- Fire Breaks Out on Upper East Side, Crews Respond Securely
- Hank Winchester Addresses Investigation Findings and Community Support
- UFC 319 Brings Epic Showdown to Chicago This Weekend
- Adidas Unveils All-Black Nebraska Uniforms for 2025 Season
- NCAA Issues Severe Penalties to Michigan Football for Scouting Violations
- Exciting Matchup Features Top Tennis Players in Action
- Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
- Chicago Air and Water Show Set for August 16-17, 2025
- Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals Set: Who Will Advance to Semis?
- Debra Tice Reveals New Details in Austin Tice Case at Press Event
- Steal A Brainrot Codes Update Arrives for Fortnite and Roblox Players
- Zach Top’s Gender Reveal Surprise Steals the Show at West Virginia State Fair
- Airbnb CEO Warns Against Overestimating AI Agents as New Google
- Pitt Panthers Schedule Two Future Football Games Against MAC Opponents
- NCAA Set to Announce Findings in Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal
- AI Disruption Forces Downgrade of Salesforce Amid Market Shift
- New Sports Puzzle Launches, Offers Hints for Players
- Mets Host Braves in Key MLB Clash on Thursday Night
- Microsoft Enhances Xbox PC App for Arm-Based Windows 11 PCs