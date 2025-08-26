Fire Causes Smoke Plume Near Ogden Mill, Delays Transit

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A large plume of black smoke rose from a fire near the Ogden Mill on Tuesday, prompting concerns among local residents and passersby. The fire, located in a rail yard off I-15, has no confirmed cause at this time.

Authorities have not yet specified what materials are burning. Nearby witnesses reported thick black smoke filling the air, which raised alarms across the area.

In response to the fire, the Utah Transit Authority has implemented a bus bridge between Ogden Central Station and Roy Station. Riders should prepare for delays of 10 to 20 minutes as emergency crews address the situation.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.