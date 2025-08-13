Fire Contained Near Sacramento International Airport as Crews Battle Flames

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters have successfully contained a rapidly spreading fire that ignited south of Sacramento International Airport on August 12, 2025. The blaze began shortly after 1:20 p.m. along Garden Highway and Power Line Road, driven by dry fuels and a significant plume of smoke.

By 3:45 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 221 acres. Officials from the Sacramento Fire Department stated that five firefighting agencies were collaborating to establish containment lines around the fire. Aircraft from the area were able to collect water from the nearby Sacramento River, enabling quick airdrops to combat the flames.

LiveCopter 3 captured footage showing the extent of the fire, with smoke still rising from the charred grass. Fortunately, the flames never reached Highway 5, although nearby traffic experienced smoke-related disruptions.

In a reassuring update, fire officials confirmed that the fire doesn’t currently threaten any structures. Sac Metro Fire provided aerial support, with helicopters repeatedly refilling water from the Sacramento River to assist ground crews.

Ground crews have been using large above-ground water containers, likened to swimming pools, to supply water efficiently, as there are no fire hydrants in the immediate vicinity. Despite the challenging conditions, including the potential for winds to exacerbate the situation, fire department representatives expressed confidence in maintaining the fire’s perimeter.

The incident has not significantly impacted airport operations, with further updates expected as firefighters continue their efforts. As the situation develops, KCRA will provide additional details.