News
Fire Crews Tackle Windy Gap Fire in Grand County
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Windy Gap Fire is currently burning approximately 30 acres in Grand County, with firefighters achieving 40% containment as of Wednesday afternoon.
Fire officials from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department report that windy conditions are making containment efforts challenging as crews continue to monitor the situation. Areas G41 and G48, located near the fire, remain under pre-evacuation status while authorities evaluate the situation.
According to the latest updates, no evacuations have been mandated. An investigator has confirmed that the fire was ignited by lightning. Unfortunately, five small uninhabited cabins have been destroyed.
Motorists should expect alternating traffic on U.S. Highway 40 throughout the evening, which remains part of the firefighting operations as crews work nearby. The Mountain Parks Electric system was restored to normal feeds as of Tuesday evening, but outages may still occur due to ongoing power management efforts related to the fire.
Mountain Parks Electric CEO Virginia Harman praised the efforts of the operations team and first responders, stressing the tireless commitment of the crews working to restore power.
As fire personnel remain on the scene, Highway 40 will experience alternating one-way traffic, and Colorado Highway 125 is also open. Authorities are urging motorists to stay alert for emergency vehicles and personnel in the area.
In the face of current conditions, residents are advised to have a plan in place and to remain prepared for potential evacuation should the fire change direction. The situation will continue to be assessed throughout the day, with further updates expected Thursday.
Recent Posts
- Fire Crews Tackle Windy Gap Fire in Grand County
- FanDuel Offers $150 Bonus for NFL Preseason Betting on August 7
- DoorDash Stocks Hit Record High After Strong Earnings Report
- Ripple Acquires Rail for $200 Million to Enhance Stablecoin Services
- Poderoso Travels to Córdoba for Copa Colombia Match
- Tommy Fleetwood Aims to Break 100 Left-Handed in New Series
- Skenes Leads Pirates Against Reds in Key Matchup
- Seattle Mariners Eye Playoffs After Key Trade Deadline Moves
- Call of Duty Season 5 Battle Pass Details Released Ahead of Launch
- MLB Betting Insights: Top Props for Today’s Matchups
- 2025 Preseason All-America Team Highlights College Football Playoff Standouts
- Gina Carano Settles Lawsuit With Disney and Lucasfilm
- Roblox’s Grow a Garden Launches Trading and Cooking Event Update
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hands Penalty to Sadio Mane in Match Against Rio Ave
- Freakier Friday: Classic Sequel Surprises Audiences with Fresh Humor
- Canyon Fire Sparks Evacuation Warnings Near Piru
- Cramer Predicts Earnings Surge for Palantir and Other Major Stocks
- Atlassian Set to Reveal Earnings Amid Market Uncertainty on Aug. 6
- Detroit Lions Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Might Need Surgery
- Rocket Lab’s Stock Soars 830% Amid Launch Success and Growth Prospects