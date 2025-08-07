Fire Crews Tackle Windy Gap Fire in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Windy Gap Fire is currently burning approximately 30 acres in Grand County, with firefighters achieving 40% containment as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department report that windy conditions are making containment efforts challenging as crews continue to monitor the situation. Areas G41 and G48, located near the fire, remain under pre-evacuation status while authorities evaluate the situation.

According to the latest updates, no evacuations have been mandated. An investigator has confirmed that the fire was ignited by lightning. Unfortunately, five small uninhabited cabins have been destroyed.

Motorists should expect alternating traffic on U.S. Highway 40 throughout the evening, which remains part of the firefighting operations as crews work nearby. The Mountain Parks Electric system was restored to normal feeds as of Tuesday evening, but outages may still occur due to ongoing power management efforts related to the fire.

Mountain Parks Electric CEO Virginia Harman praised the efforts of the operations team and first responders, stressing the tireless commitment of the crews working to restore power.

As fire personnel remain on the scene, Highway 40 will experience alternating one-way traffic, and Colorado Highway 125 is also open. Authorities are urging motorists to stay alert for emergency vehicles and personnel in the area.

In the face of current conditions, residents are advised to have a plan in place and to remain prepared for potential evacuation should the fire change direction. The situation will continue to be assessed throughout the day, with further updates expected Thursday.