News
Fire Danger Alert Issued for North and Central Georgia Areas
GEORGIA, USA — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Fire Danger Statement for much of north and central Georgia. Officials are strongly discouraging outdoor burning due to high fire danger from dry weather conditions.
According to the NWS, winds from the east to southeast are blowing at speeds of five to 15 mph, with stronger gusts reaching up to 30 mph in higher terrain areas. This weather pattern, combined with low humidity, significantly raises the risk of wildfires.
In cities like Roswell, Butts County, and Woodstock, outdoor burning is currently not allowed. The high fire danger is expected to remain in effect until around 9 p.m. Saturday night. In other regions, the alert will stay in place throughout the day.
The weather conditions have prompted fire officials to remind residents to exercise caution. They advise against any outdoor burning and recommend that residents stay informed about the fire danger status in their area.
As the NWS continues to monitor weather patterns, they urge residents to take proper precautions to avoid potential fire hazards during this risky time.
