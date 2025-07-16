Fire Erupts Near San Jose Airport, Traffic Disrupted

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a fire near a homeless encampment close to the Mineta International Airport on Tuesday. The fire ignited around 4:21 p.m. in the vicinity of W. Taylor and Walnut Streets.

Officials report that the blaze is located south of the airport. Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene to combat the flames, though no details about the extent of the fire have been released.

Traffic in the area has been impacted, and local authorities are urging motorists to avoid the vicinity as firefighters work to contain the fire. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Fire officials have not provided information on potential injuries or evacuations resulting from the fire, but they continue to monitor the situation closely.